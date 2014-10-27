Catalin Rosu

SEOface icons preview

Catalin Rosu
Catalin Rosu
  • Save
SEOface icons preview icons icon set ui user interface icons vector illustrator glyphs freebies
Download color palette

Hi everybody,

I've recently started working on SEOface, my very first icon set.

This is meant to be an SEO oriented icon set and that's because I always found it hard to find a decent amount of SEO related icons within other existing icon packs.

Let me know your thoughts...

Thanks!

P.S. SEOface is going to be FREE, so please share the love! :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
Catalin Rosu
Catalin Rosu

More by Catalin Rosu

View profile
    • Like