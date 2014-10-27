Raul Salazar

Elephant brand practice

Elephant brand practice elephant fibonacci spiral golden ratio brand practice
this is a logo that I did for practice and for a class, tried to use the golden ratio curve and use some circles bassed on that and build the shape around it, its the first time I use this technique.

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
