Birth Announcement

Birth Announcement letterpress design birth announcement print illustration dinosaurs rocket ship robot wesley typography type
This kid rocked my world, had to celebrate his arrival with a letter pressed announcement.

Check out the full thing:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/4213301/Birth-Announcement

