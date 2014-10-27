Paul Knittel

getLinky.com - Simple Landing Page

Paul Knittel
Paul Knittel
  • Save
getLinky.com - Simple Landing Page
Download color palette

The landing page for our product LINKY, as part of the ProductHunt Hackathon I participated @YC

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
Paul Knittel
Paul Knittel

More by Paul Knittel

View profile
    • Like