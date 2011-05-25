👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
i have decided to do a little word play, that is to say i'd like to play a game with my fellow dribbblers.
if you would like this sent to you in the mail be the first person to paypal me $1.00 USD. this one is 3.5 X 5, ink on arches.
that's right, a buck. I will post one of these a week each wednesday and the first person to paypal the dollar after i have posted it will have it mailed to them. my paypal is lisa@paperbullet.com.
they will not always contain curse words. this one just happened to be rattling around in my head.