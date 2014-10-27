Tim Weakland

Halloween Dribbble

Tim Weakland
Tim Weakland
  • Save
Halloween Dribbble halloween illustration graphic design monsters vampires typography sketch ink pumpkin zombie haunted house
Download color palette

A quick illustration for happy hour atSincerely Truman. We bounced this around the design team and a few people had their mitts on it at one point or another. I did the initial sketch and final color pass.

Illustration work by Dillon Lawerence & Robert Perez

Tim Weakland
Tim Weakland

More by Tim Weakland

View profile
    • Like