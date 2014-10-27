Affle Enterprise

Photo Frame

Photo Frame appstudioz photo image iphone app development company android apps development company mobile app development uiux photoshop bestshoot bestdesign iphone ios
Check out this wonderful app "PhotoFrame" that allows the users to look through the smart phone camera and superimpose a graphic image on the scene they are looking at through the camera viewport. Through this app user can also select the graphic image which can be superimposed from any of the graphic images already on their smartphone. Check the full view here | http://goo.gl/gX6f8z

