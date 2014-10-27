Mohammed Zourob

Info graphic

Mohammed Zourob
Mohammed Zourob
  • Save
Info graphic design after web motion animation flat ui ux effects gif graphic info
Download color palette

This Video Made by : mohammed zourob ,
I Use Adobe After Effects to Make it , and Some Plug-ins

http://bit.ly/1rGwL0z

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
Mohammed Zourob
Mohammed Zourob

More by Mohammed Zourob

View profile
    • Like