Martin Noah Hallgren

Shakes n' Sodas

Martin Noah Hallgren
Martin Noah Hallgren
  • Save
Shakes n' Sodas shakes sodas lettering issues kerning signage typography buttload wip
Download color palette

Snippet of my first signage that I will paint later this week. Still have a lot of finishing touches to do and there is a buttload of kerning issues, contrast issues, randomly overweight letterparts here and there and some grossly constipated joints that gots to go before it goes up.

There is 52 letters divided into 9 more words in the final piece and all shall be revealed in due time. Get ready for rebounds.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
Martin Noah Hallgren
Martin Noah Hallgren

More by Martin Noah Hallgren

View profile
    • Like