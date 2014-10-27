pixaroma

Free Halloween Vector Decorations

pixaroma
pixaroma
  • Save
Free Halloween Vector Decorations free halloween vector decorations skull cat bat pumpkin bones frames borders wings
Download color palette

Free Halloween vector decorations. Things like: skull, cat, bat, pumpkin, bones, frames, borders, wings, claws, all available in vector ai, eps, pdf and png format.

Free Download: http://pixaroma.com/halloween-vector-decorations/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
pixaroma
pixaroma
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by pixaroma

View profile
    • Like