Junk Mail Treasures: Working like a dog...

Junk Mail Treasures: Working like a dog... illustration junkmail treasures cutout drawing sketch ink play dog suit work
Junk mail cutout sourced from AT&T mailer.

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
