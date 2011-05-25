jeffclaassen

Get Slappy, The Morning After

jeffclaassen
jeffclaassen
  • Save
Get Slappy, The Morning After tag drawing slap tags street art graffiti stickers
Download color palette

here's our sticker board the morning after the opening of "Nature Controls All". for more info about the show visit: http://jeffclaassen.com/blog/?s=nature+controls+all

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
jeffclaassen
jeffclaassen

More by jeffclaassen

View profile
    • Like