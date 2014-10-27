Christopher DeCaro

Skullz in the Hood

Skullz in the Hood skull illustration
Coz the skullz in the hood are always hard;
You come talkin' that trash, we'll pull ya card;
Knowin' nutin' in life but to be legit.

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
