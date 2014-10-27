Victoria Macey

High Five

Victoria Macey
Victoria Macey
  • Save
High Five lasercut plexiglass script pink mini highfive lettering calligraphy ligature
Download color palette

Custom script laser cut on 1/8" think plexiglass.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
Victoria Macey
Victoria Macey

More by Victoria Macey

View profile
    • Like