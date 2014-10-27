Victoria Macey

Beyonce Swizzle Sticks

Victoria Macey
Victoria Macey
  • Save
Beyonce Swizzle Sticks lasercut beyonce plexiglass script pink yellow cocktail
Download color palette

Custom laser cut swizzle sticks made for my dear friends Bachelorette weekend.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
Victoria Macey
Victoria Macey

More by Victoria Macey

View profile
    • Like