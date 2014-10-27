Terence Tang

M'Darlin' Clementine

M'Darlin' Clementine lettering illustration victorian hand lettering
My wife is 13-weeks pregnant with our first baby, and my phone app likes to compare the size of our baby to that of fruit. This week, it's the size of a clementine.

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
