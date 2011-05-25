Jozef Mak

Old TV – animation

Jozef Mak
Jozef Mak
  • Save
Old TV – animation tv television monoscope screen animation gif old school old signal grayscale gray icon
Download color palette

Old School television without signal. In grayscale due to gif limitation

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Jozef Mak
Jozef Mak

More by Jozef Mak

View profile
    • Like