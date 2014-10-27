BLACKHOLESTUDIO

Better Script

script lettering typography handmade type vector ai logo logotype branding
Approved script to be used for half of a client logo. My friend created the actual mark for the company, and decided he wanted to pair it with custom lettering instead of settling on a font. This is what I came up with! Thanks Graham Fisher for the opportunity.

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
