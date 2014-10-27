Yes, it's a cliché, but I'd still appreciate your feedback

Dan Kletter

Ignore for a moment there are plenty of fonts just like this, and Non-Format have cornered the market for most of them (and far better). I do have a thing for fonts like these and I've been compiling ideas for what I think works or doesn't. Not happy with G (missing, because I drew so many and none of them fit), K, Q, and Z. What do you think?

