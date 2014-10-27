iOS 8 Launch Screen Template for Sketch

Mat
Free template I use to export iOS8 launch screen assets in Sketch3.

Download it for free: https://github.com/budelman/ios-launch-screen-template-for-sketch

Star the repo for updates, or pull a branch if you can make it better!

