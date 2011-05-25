MARIAN.DESIGN

Player controls

MARIAN.DESIGN
MARIAN.DESIGN
Hire Me
  • Save
Player controls ios ipad radio texture austria yellow red blue play pause volume
Download color palette

I need to "clean-out" the edges around the circular controls, the look pixel'ish. especially around the bottom.
any tips, trix or magic potions i can use?

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
MARIAN.DESIGN
MARIAN.DESIGN
Helping clients craft awesome digital products 🎉
Hire Me

More by MARIAN.DESIGN

View profile
    • Like