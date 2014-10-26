LVRS Homepage

Paul Knittel

After having to change the name from VERVE, we also decided to make the design a brighter and more approachable. Hope you guys like it.

Website is now running online @ www.lvrs.co

Feedback is welcome :)

Rebound of
Verve Homepage Design Concept
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
