Peter Francis Laxalt
Commence Studio

Truck

Peter Francis Laxalt
Commence Studio
Peter Francis Laxalt for Commence Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Truck illustration nevada linework trucking trucker semitruck diesel artwork
Download color palette

Detail of an illustration I'm currently working on.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Commence Studio
Commence Studio
Helping brands begin, rise, & renew

More by Commence Studio

View profile
    • Like