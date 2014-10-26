Mario Rebuffi

Hello dribbble!

Hi! I'm thrilled to be here on dribbble, thanks to @Alexander Zapadenko for the invite (go check his sharp work!), and all of you for the daily inspiration

I don't normally do gifs but this was fun, I might give them another go =)
Cheers!

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
