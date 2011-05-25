Skin Men AGTC

Marc Majcher

Just a quick sketch of a couple of the design elements for the eventual Skin Men RPG book. The font is hand-drawn; that "G" really needs some work, but I like the shape of things.

Posted on May 25, 2011
