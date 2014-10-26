Vitor Heinzen

Yosemite Folders Redesign

Vitor Heinzen
Vitor Heinzen
  • Save
Yosemite Folders Redesign replacement folder icon yosemite macosx osx mac redesign
Download color palette

Default macOS folders redesigned and colored!

About the project: http://interfacedojo.com/redesenhando-as-pastas-do-macos

Download the folder template for Sketch: https://gum.co/macOS-folder-template-for-sketch

Download all pixel perfect .icns files: https://gum.co/macOS-colored-folders

E339ba916c026cb8d126d0923bd1ae80
Rebound of
Colored Yosemite Folders
By Vitor Heinzen
View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Vitor Heinzen
Vitor Heinzen
User interface designer

More by Vitor Heinzen

View profile
    • Like