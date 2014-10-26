Jordan Singer

Overboard

Overboard
Over the weekend @Austin Valleskey and I hacked together Overboard for the Product Hunt Hackathon. Overboard gives you an overview of the things you want to keep track of. We plan to introduce it to the App Store soon.

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
