Danica Nicole

Danica Nicole logotype photography logo type typography
A little logotype experiment for a friend's photography portfolio. Hope to have a prototype website up in a bit. The typeface is a slightly modified version of Domaine Display by Klim.

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
