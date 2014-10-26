StarMoney – Logo Redesign

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I took it to myself and redesigned the "StarMoney" Logo. This is simply something I did for myself and nothing official in any way.
I modernized the old look and thought of a completely new icon for their product. I tried to connect the meaning and to show it all in one thing while also being able to see the icon as something standing out. It should be able to be shown by itself.
I would highly appreciate any feedback! :)