Wards save lives

Badges have fascinated me for a while, but I have always been hesitant to design my own. I figured a nice simple one will help break the ice.

For those who don't know, this is an item in the game League of Legends (which is currently the most popular game in the world by player count). It's purpose is to show you different parts of the map so the other team can't sneak up on you...and they cost 75 gold. Find one at your local sporting goods store.