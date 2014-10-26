Wards save lives

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Badges have fascinated me for a while, but I have always been hesitant to design my own. I figured a nice simple one will help break the ice.
For those who don't know, this is an item in the game League of Legends (which is currently the most popular game in the world by player count). It's purpose is to show you different parts of the map so the other team can't sneak up on you...and they cost 75 gold. Find one at your local sporting goods store.