Martin Jensen

The box.

Martin Jensen
Martin Jensen
  • Save
The box. box everything website photoshop fun
Download color palette

Here's a fun one. Every time I sit down to create something I begin with a box. Every time. A box. It is so natural. A box is so perfectly shaped, so incredibly simple yet so dazzlingly beautiful. Next time you se a box be happy! :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Martin Jensen
Martin Jensen

More by Martin Jensen

View profile
    • Like