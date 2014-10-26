Tuan Huynh

Victory Aerospace Logo Exploration

Tuan Huynh
Tuan Huynh
  • Save
Victory Aerospace Logo Exploration aerospace logo design oragami
Download color palette

This is a logo exploration I am working on for a Wichita, Ks based aerospace company. Their Asian American owner wanted to stand apart in their identity with a clean and simple look. More to come.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Tuan Huynh
Tuan Huynh

More by Tuan Huynh

View profile
    • Like