tibbr app, Questions ux ui
Using the established style-guides/branding, I designed the UI for the new tibbr app, Questions. It will be released with version 6.0.

This is a shot of the new post type that the user will see on their wall.

Big thanks to my art-director, @Ben Koscielniak for the invite!

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
