This was some imagery I created for an event called "Brew & View". The event was a monthly occurrence leading up to the 2014 Capital City Film Festival. Brew & View was held at a local brewery in Lansing, MI. Visitors were encouraged to sit back, have a beer, and watch some throwback films such as Groundhog Day, The Golden Child, & Big Trouble in Little China.

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
