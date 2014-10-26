This was some imagery I created for an event called "Brew & View". The event was a monthly occurrence leading up to the 2014 Capital City Film Festival. Brew & View was held at a local brewery in Lansing, MI. Visitors were encouraged to sit back, have a beer, and watch some throwback films such as Groundhog Day, The Golden Child, & Big Trouble in Little China.

