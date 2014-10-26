Diptanu Paul

This one is for the web version of the app

Diptanu Paul
Diptanu Paul
  • Save
This one is for the web version of the app background balloon blimp building stanford university rolling hills
Download color palette

This illustration is for the website of Gleepost app. It illustrates the hoover tower of Stanford university and the front view of Stanford University.

9a2f53bc735b032102aea4890677960a
Rebound of
Menu background design for a college based app
By Diptanu Paul
View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Diptanu Paul
Diptanu Paul

More by Diptanu Paul

View profile
    • Like