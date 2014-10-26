Tim Holmberg

Aftonbladet Tech Logo

Tim Holmberg
Tim Holmberg
  • Save
Aftonbladet Tech Logo logo tech wip
Download color palette

Extension of the classical logotype of Aftonbladet to represent the tech team.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Tim Holmberg
Tim Holmberg

More by Tim Holmberg

View profile
    • Like