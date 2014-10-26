Milos Soskic

Architects' Project Gallery

Milos Soskic
Milos Soskic
  • Save
Architects' Project Gallery gallery portfolio architecture clean minimal web design
Download color palette

In browser screen grab of a project gallery for an architects' website.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Milos Soskic
Milos Soskic

More by Milos Soskic

View profile
    • Like