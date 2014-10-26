Cecy Meade

Burger Time Tribute

Burger Time Tribute burgertime tribute arcade nintendo hamburger pepper 3d maya
3D Piece I did based on the Classic arcade video game BURGERTIME
entire project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/20806355/Burger-Time-Tribute-
instagram.com/cecymeade

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
