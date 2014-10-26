Vincent Garnier

iTunes 12 icon

Vincent Garnier
Vincent Garnier
  • Save
iTunes 12 icon itunes itunes 12
Download color palette

I genuinely don't like the new iTunes 12 icon, so I made some adjustments. Nothing fancy, just a more rounded and thicker double note and no white border.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Vincent Garnier
Vincent Garnier

More by Vincent Garnier

View profile
    • Like