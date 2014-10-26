David Calavitta

God of this City

David Calavitta
David Calavitta
Hire Me
  • Save
God of this City brush lettering catholic
Download color palette

Just working on some messy brush work. Thanks for looking.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
David Calavitta
David Calavitta
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by David Calavitta

View profile
    • Like