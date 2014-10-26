🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Often I feel crippled by the idea of perfection. I believe that perfection is a very subjective mindset which holds us back from following through and realising ideas. Too often I fear what others might think of my work and yet I want to show it to everyone. But it never feels quite there yet.
This quote doesn’t mean that you should produce bad work. Rather than that it should encourage you to finish it and show it to the world. Work as hard as you can on it but get it out there. Even if it’s not perfect in your eyes. Get as close to it as possible. Because the idea of perfection only lives in your head. You might always find a flaw or a reason not to finish something. But not showing it to anyone will not help you improve yourself. And even if you make a mistake you will still learn from it and grow.
Don’t be so hard on yourself. Done is better than perfect.
