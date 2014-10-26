David Bortnowski

Monarch High School m monogram logo brand typography lettering h s coyotes baseball
Last year I rebranded the Monarch high school baseball team, this year, I was asked to play with a different look and feel from last years brand. I went a bit nostalgic by introducing the monogram. This is my first take at it.

Any inputs would be greatly appreciated.

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
