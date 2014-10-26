Matthias Gutsch ▲▲▲

Logo design - Build in Italy

Matthias Gutsch ▲▲▲
Matthias Gutsch ▲▲▲
  • Save
Logo design - Build in Italy wordmark lettering script logotype typography identity startup logo brand corporate branding
Download color palette

Branding for Startup Build in Italy

Matthias Gutsch ▲▲▲
Matthias Gutsch ▲▲▲

More by Matthias Gutsch ▲▲▲

View profile
    • Like