Ori Resume

Ori is aclean and unique multi-purpose PSD templae for all kinds of sites & business, Ori was designed especially for business companies, corporate agencies, organizations, personal portfolio, creative designers, and also for bloggers.The PSD files are fully layered and customizable and all elements are in groups and can easily identify by the group name as well.

PSD Here : http://goo.gl/UeXnwv

HTML Here : http://goo.gl/yflAqh