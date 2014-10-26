Matthew Taylor

Mito Stationary Design

Matthew Taylor
Matthew Taylor
  • Save
Mito Stationary Design mito minimal identity stationary mockup branding logo corporate
Download color palette

A progression of my Mito branding project surrounding the Asian Smartphone maker and my curious attempts to revitalise their image within my own design vision and aesthetics.

8fc95c8f6c7469468474343b3ae1b144
Rebound of
Mito Logo
By Matthew Taylor
View all tags
Posted on Oct 26, 2014
Matthew Taylor
Matthew Taylor

More by Matthew Taylor

View profile
    • Like