Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

Synæsthesia Text Project 15

Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
  • Save
Synæsthesia Text Project 15 poly lettering design typography artwork synæsthesia jamie lawson
Download color palette

Number 15! A little slab of the new text project/experiment... what do you think? Check out the full piece on Jamie's blog: http://jamielawsondesign.com/blog/

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

More by Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

View profile
    • Like