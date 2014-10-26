Tom Bonson Portfolio Site

Michelle Barker

I'm currently working on a portfolio site for fellow illustrator, Tom Bonson. As he's a children's book illustrator I'm trying to give the site a sense of fun and a picture book feel, while not distracting from the work. Tom created the hand-drawn logo and I selected another handwritten font for the headings, Shadows Into Light, which suits the style of the main logo.

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
