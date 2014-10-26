Jonjoe Whitfield

Axios Rising Guild Emblem

Guild Emblem for the Axios Archeage Community. Archeage is a huge MMO that offers players a vast amount of freedom. I wanted the emblem to portray a guild with solid morals and strong values. Helping others, defending those in need while emphasising strength and willingness to fight.

All corny stuff but you would be surprised :P

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
