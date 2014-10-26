Fabio Bertozzi

Rotobrush - Exploding watercolors

Rotobrush - Exploding watercolors rotobrush illustration animation watercolors explosion hand drawn breath breathing
A little project me and some friends made for the rotobrushing workshop at our animation class. I thought it would be funny to make the main character breath the surrounding colors and then exploding like a balloon!

