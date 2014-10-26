Mike McDonald

My 4-year-old calls the back room of our house "Dean City." I think if he's going to stake his claim to land beyond his bedroom, he needs a proper logo for it.

This might become a series... logos based on things my kids say.

Posted on Oct 26, 2014
